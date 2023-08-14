The course will take place at Kilmallock Mart on Thursday 17 August.

The organisers of a tractor safety course in Limerick are encouraging parents and members of the public to follow suit and organise similar initiatives in other counties.

The course will cover practical driving lessons, tractor maintenance, first aid, health and safety authority videos and a Garda address on topics such as taxation, speeding and drugs and alcohol use. The course is for people aged 16 to 20 years of age.

GVM Marts and Kerry Group are supporting this pilot programme and FRS Training is providing the tractor skills training.

The day will be broken up into different stations, with small groups of 10 at each station.

Idea

Richard O’Regan from Bruree, Co Limerick, is a parent, farmer and co-organiser of the event. He spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal about where the idea stemmed from.

“There’s been a high incidence of farm accidents in the area in the last year. You just think ‘that could have been my fella’.

"I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility for my own son’s safety. A lot of farms are short staffed and can’t operate without family help.

Dangers

“When I was a kid, we drove small tractors. Kids these days are now driving 140 and 150 horsepower tractors with heavy loads. Parents need to be wary of the dangers associated with such heavy loads and powerful machinery to reduce the risk of incidents.”

Speaking of his hopes for the event, Richard said: “I don’t want attendees to walk away from the course feeling comfortable. They have a responsibility to themselves and other road users to be wary of the dangers.

"We’re hoping that this will inspire other counties and parents to do the same. This course could be life saving for young people.”

Course places are limited and a waiting list has been set up to accommodate demand. Interested parties can email tractorsafetylimerick@gmail.com to register their interest.

Tractors to be used during the course are supplied by Gearys garage.