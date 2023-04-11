Elaine Houlihan has become the 39th president of Macra and the second female Macra member to serve in the role, following in the footsteps of Catherine Buckley, who was the first female Macra president from 2007 to 2009.

Speaking at the count, incoming Macra president Houlihan said: “Thanks to all the members for their support over the past number of weeks. It is a huge honour to represent the organisation at this level.

“Thanks to my family and friends who have supported me always and especially throughout my campaign. I could not have done this without the support of my fellow Macra members in Kilmallock and Limerick Macra.

“I am eagerly looking forward to leading Ireland’s most vibrant rural organisation and to see what direction our members take us over the next two years. I am looking forward to working with members, volunteers, staff, incoming vice-presidents and partners throughout my term.”

Current national president John Keane congratulated Elaine on her appointment and wished her well during her term of office.

Houlihan, from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, is a physiotherapist and a part-time farmer. She joined Kilmallock Macra in 2014 and since then has been an active member at club, county and national level.

She has a keen interest in physical and mental health, agriculture, volunteering, and politics and has completed the Green Cert in Salesian Agricultural College (Pallaskenry).

Election ballots were also counted for the vice-presidential positions.

Aishling O’Keeffe from Banteer Macra Club, Co Cork, was elected for the Munster position and Robert Lally from Claremorris Macra Club, Co Mayo, was elected for the North West position.

Aishling and Robert will serve alongside Patrick Jordan, Tullow Macra, the incoming Leinster vice-president who was declared elected unopposed for his position.

The three new vice-presidents will take up their positions alongside president-elect Houlihan at Macra’s national AGM on 13 May 2023.

Munster vice-president

Aishling O’Keeffe from Banteer, Co Cork, is an auditor accountant. Aishling joined Banteer Macra in 2016 and is an active member at club, county and national level. She has previously competed in the FBD Capers final, the novice debating national final, and NDC national bowling finals to name a few.

North West vice-president

Robert Lally from Claremorris, Co Mayo, is a full-time beef farmer. He joined Claremorris Macra in 2018. Robert has held many officer roles at club level, including being the co-founder of Claremorris Macra club in 2019, and national roles, including Mayo NCR for 2022-23 and being a member of Macra’s agricultural affairs committee in 2022-23.

He has attended many European study trips with Macra including ICOS in France, Finland and Spain and with Rural Youth Europe in Budapest. He also represented Ireland in the European Congress of Young Farmers in Brussels last December (2022).

Leinster vice-president

Patrick Jordan is a corporate fundraising executive from Tullow, Co Carlow, and has been a member of his local Tullow Macra club since 2010.

Patrick has held many officer roles at club, county and national level, including sitting on the board of Macra, and currently holding the position of national secretary of Macra.

He is an active member, having competed in many Macra competitions, as well as being involved in the rural youth sub-committee of Macra where he was a member of the Irish delegation at the Rural Youth European Rally in 2019.