Suffolk ram lambs were a terrific trade at the export show and sale at Ballymena Mart. \ Alfie Shaw

A superb trade for pedigree Suffolks saw prices hit 12,500gns at the premier export show and sale organised by the NI Suffolk Sheep Society at Ballymena Mart on Saturday.

Topping the trade was a January 2023-born ram lamb from the Limestone flock, owned by Mark Priestley, Downpatrick. Sired by Castleisle A Kingsman, the sale-topping animal also took home the title of overall reserve champion.

It was an outstanding day for the Limestone flock, with three more Kingsman-sired ram lambs selling for between 5,500gns and 7,000gns.

Other noted prices saw the Bessiebell flock of Jack Smyth and Emma McElhill, Newtownstewart, selling a Frongoy Rocket son to 8,000gns.

Champion female was a January 2022-born ewe from Claudy breeders Sean and Jane McCloskey’s Glenroe flock, which went on to sell for 1,600gns.

Texel gimmers

Ballymena Mart also hosted a special sale of Texel gimmers and ewe lambs last weekend, and again strong buying interest resulted in a sharp trade.

Prices peaked at 4,000gns for a January 2022-born gimmer from Eugene Brannigan’s Largy flock, with the Kilcoo-based breeder also taking home 3,100gns for another March 2022-born animal. Gimmers from Mark Priestley’s Seaford flock were the next highest consignments, selling for 3,000gns and 2,500gns.

