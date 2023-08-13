Farmers will get paid for up to 40t of lime at a rate of €16/t. \ Houston Green

All eligible farmers who applied to the Department of Agriculture’s national liming programme are to receive payment for up to 40t of lime, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced at Sunday's Tullamore Show.

The scheme is to pay farmers at a rate of €16 per tonne of lime spread, with the maximum payment per eligible farmer now at €640.

Speaking on Sunday, the Minister confirmed that the scheme’s budget has doubled to €16m and that all applicant farmers deemed eligible will be “facilitated” to receive payment.

He told the Irish Farmers Journal that the budget will be reviewed again if needed, with the aim being to ensure all eligible farmers are covered, up to the 40t of lime allowance.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. \ Philip Doyle

The scheme, aimed at encouraging farmers to spread more lime on their lands, where needed, had originally been afforded a budget of €8m.

There was strong interest in the programme, with almost 41,000 farmer applications submitted before the 20 April deadline.

The average tonnage applied for by farmers was just over 111t of lime, with approximately 4.5mt applied for all in.

Letter

All farmers eligible under the liming scheme will shortly receive a letter from the Department confirming their eligible tonnage of lime, the Minister said.

More to follow.