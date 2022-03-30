In areas of England where badger culling started in 2016, TB breakdowns fell from 17.2 per 100 herds to 8.7 per 100 herds within three years. \ Cliff Mason

There were “limitations” in the data used in a controversial new study on badger culls, the editor who published the research has acknowledged.

The study, which concluded that badger culls had no effect on bovine TB rates in England, was conducted by wildlife campaigners and was published in the scientific journal, Veterinary Record.

As reported last week, analysis by UK government scientists found that the research was “scientifically flawed” and the data used had been “manipulated”.

“We recognise the limitations of the data available for analysis in this study, which mean that effects of badger culling may have been missed,” said Suzanne Jarvis, editor in chief at Veterinary Record.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Jarvis maintained that the research paper underwent a “rigorous peer review process” before it was published.

However, she points out that, like most scientific research, the findings from the recent paper on English badger culls are “not definitive”.

“We welcome further analysis of the effects of badger culling on bovine TB in cattle when more detailed information on TB incidence in specific badger cull areas becomes available,” Jarvis said.

Previous research on wildlife intervention in England has found clear trends where TB rates in cattle decline from the second year of a badger cull onwards.