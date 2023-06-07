Livestock farmers are encountering major difficulties in sourcing clostridial vaccines for cattle and sheep.
Almost all veterinary practices and approved merchants report they are out of stock for certain products, including Bravoxin, with the options for alternatives extremely limited.
The shortage stems from manufacturing issues, with reports indicating pharma companies cannot source the raw material required for vaccine production. The problem appears to be further compounded by some products failing testing by the relevant certification bodies in the UK. Until supply chains can return to normal, it is understood some companies have enquired about the potential to import vaccines from Europe under a special import licence.
