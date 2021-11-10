The Northern Ireland Limousin club hosted its autumn sale in Dungannon at the end of last month, with the average sale price for bulls surpassing £3,000.

In total, 81% of the bulls on offer found new homes, with the average settling at £3,070, an increase of nearly £200 on the previous year. Females also performed well, but in smaller numbers. Here, 93% found new homes, with the average resting at just over £2,500.

Tasked with judging the pre-sale show was Kevin McGrane of the Tivenceree herd. He selected his overall champion as Carrickaldreen Rodeo.

Brought forward by Newry breeder Mr P Murphy, Rodeo later went on to sell for the top price of 6,600gns.

Born in April 2020, this stylish bull was a son of Mereside Lorenzo and the homebred cow Carrickaldreen Jellybean, a daughter of the 38,000gns Ampertaine Foreman. Rodeo caught the eye of the Matthews Bros of the Briarfields herd, taking him home to Glenarm, Co Antrim.

Securing the second-top price of 5,200gns was the reserve intermediate champion Slieve Raphael from Messrs J I and S J McGeehan, Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone.

Slieve Raphael sold for 5,200gns. \ Alfie Shaw

Raphael is a May 2020-born bull and was also sired by Mereside Lorenzo. Out of the homebred cow Slieve Isabella. Raphael was secured by Messrs Myrtle, Antrim.

The hammer fell at 4,200gns for reserve junior champion Gleneagle Razor from J O’Kane and Sons, Coleraine, Co Derry. Razor is a June 2020-born son of renowned AI sire Plumtree Fantastic and is out of Ampertaine Ikea, a daughter of the 38,000gns Ampertaine Forman, which was purchased by the herd in 2015.

Razor carries two copies of the F94L myostatin trait and was knocked down to Mark Gillespie, Killylea, Co Armagh.

Hitting the 4,000gns mark was senior champion Millgate Reflection, brought forward by Mr M Loughran, Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

Reflection is a March 2020-born son of Larkhill Nuludo and is out of the homebred cow Millgate Identical. Reflection goes to Newry, Co Down, with RM Sterritt.