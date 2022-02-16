Limousin bulls were in high demand at the spring show and ale in Dungannon Mart. \ Alfie Shaw

Pedigree Limousin bulls sold to a top price of 10,600gns at the spring show and sale in Dungannon Mart on Monday.

Topping the trade was Ballyrobin Redbull from Joan Gilliland, Antrim. Born in July 2020, Redbull was the star of the show, having swept the board prior to the sale by taking intermediate, male and supreme champion titles. Sired by Gunnerfleet Lion, Redbull was purchased by Richard Mowbray, Co Tyrone.

Second highest price went to Pointhouse Ronaldo from Michael Diamond, Garvagh. Selling for 6,600gns, this September 2020 born animal is a son of Loosebeare Fantastic.

Next up at 6,000gns was Newhillfarm Ryan from Micheal McPolin and sons, Cabra. Born September 2020, Ryan is a Haltcliffe Dancer son from Newhillfarm Michelle.

Other standout prices saw 5,100gns paid for Ashview Rodger from Victor Keys followed by 4,400gns for Pointhouse Rebel.

In a sharp trade from start to finish, 31 bulls sold to an average of £3,600 with an 86% clearance rate.

Carlisle

Meanwhile, NI bulls were among the leading prices at the premier Limousin sale in Carlisle on Saturday 12 February.

Lukeroyal Robin from Mel Lucas, Antrim sold for 36,000gns, the second highest priced animal at the sale.

James McKay’s noted Ampertaine herd received a top price of 16,000gns, with a total of six bulls from the Co Derry breeder averaging £9,573.

Chestnutt bulls

The annual sale of working bulls from Victor and David Chestnutt, Bushmills met with firm demand in Ballymena Mart on 11 February.

Six Angus bulls, all sired by the herd’s stock sire Lisduff Dano, averaged £3,710, with a top price of 4,600gns for Clougher Elton W823. Charolais bulls were a stronger trade, peaking at 5,700gns for Bushmills Rocky. Across nine bulls, eight were sold to an average £4,173.

