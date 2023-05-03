The overall male champion at the NI Limousin Club sale in Ballymena Mart, shown by Mark Reid, and pictured with judge Blair Duffton and owner Sean McGeehan. \ Houston Green

There was a red-hot trade for pedigree Limousin bulls in Ballymena Mart on 1 May, with 40 lots averaging £5,670 and a 100% clearance rate at the NI Limousin Cattle Club spring sale.

Topping the trade at 13,000gns was Slieve Sportyman from the McGeehan family, Fivemiletown.

Sired by Ampertaine Elgin, this September 2021-born animal was tapped out as intermediate and supreme champion prior to the sale.

This top price was followed by the 11,000gns paid for Seanita Superhero from Sean and Anita McKeown, Toomebridge.

The reserve supreme champion was Rahoney Shadrach from the McFarland family, Trillick. An Ampertaine Majestic son born in August 2021, Shadrach sold for 10,000gns.

Big Jalex prices

In-calf heifers averaged £3,436 across 172 lots at the Jalex select spring sale from Nelson and James Alexander, Randalstown on 29 April. Topping the on-farm sale was the May 2020 born Limousin heifer Tidy Dancer, with the hammer dropping at £23,000.

Sired by Wilodge LJ out of a Belgian Blue cow, Tidy Dancer is due to calve in September and was sold along with four straws of sexed semen.

Next highest was £12,500 for an August 2021-born maiden heifer with Belgian Blue breeding followed by an in-calf Limousin heifer at £8,500.

