Pedigree bulls twice sold to 3,400gns at the NI Limousin Club’s autumn show and sale in Dungannon Mart on Friday.

First up was Carmorn Shiskin, a March 2021-born bull from Francis McAuley, Toomebridge. Sired by Aultside Meanmachine and from the homebred Carmorn Mammamia, Shiskin was also the reserve overall male champion.

Next to hit 3,400gns was Claragh Supersonic from John and Paul Rainey, Kilrea. Supersonic was sired by Ampertaine Gigolo and joins the Longhirst herd in Northumberland.

Other standout prices saw Carmorn Samy make 3,300gns, with Annadale Scairbh and Killydunn Supreme both realising 3,000gns. Across the sale, bulls averaged £2,804.

Among the females on offer, prices averaged £1,956, with the top being the 2,150gns paid for Birshwood Sclubseven from Marty and Ronan McGurk, Cookstown.

Meanwhile, Markethill Mart held a special entry of in-calf suckler heifers from C & M Tumelty, Co Down, on Thursday 27 October.

Across 50 lots, prices averaged £2,537 with a top of £4,500 paid for a 31-month-old Limousin heifer due to calve in November to Ewdenvale Ivor.

Three heifers sold above £3,000, with another 21 lots making over £2,500 and 26 heifers clearing £2,000.

