Champion and Reserve of the Roughfell class was won by Cayla Wehrly alongside John Wehrly and Dylan O'Shaughnessy.

Overall cattle champion was a Limousin heifer exhibited by William Smith.

A sizzling Sunday afternoon was experienced by all exhibitors at Dundalk Show last weekend.

A large crowd of spectators travelled to the showgrounds to view the judging of the cattle and sheep classes, while also enjoying the great lineup of live entertainment that was on offer at the venue.

The cattle judging kicked off with the Aberdeen Angus classes first to enter the ring.

Eamon and John McKiernan picked up not one but two rosettes as they took home champion and reserve champion in the Angus classes with two homebred heifers.

Chris White had a great day out with two heifers as he too took home champion Simmental with Dermotstown Popstar, with reserve going to another of his heifers.

Val Ledwith secured the Hereford champion with a March 2022-born bull, with Paddy Farrelly winning champion Charolais with a stylish heifer, as Martin Hughes brought home the reserve champion in the Charolais section.

A new class added to this year’s catalogue was the Highland cattle class which saw Andrew Agnew from Co Louth take home the champion with a 2020-born Highland cow.

The Commercial champion was awarded to Meath man Oliver Stanley for a magnificent bullock, which was up against tough competition in the commercial ring on Sunday afternoon.

The overall reserve champion was secured by Michael Molloy with his Belgian Blue heifer, while the overall cattle champion was brought home by William Smith with his Limousin heifer.

The overall champion exhibited by William Smith and reserve champion from Michael Molloy with judges Sean Sherman John Sheeran, Patrick Cahill and Philip Crowe.

Jason Stanley from Oldcastle, Co Meath with his commercial champion, a Charolais-cross bullock, Tyson.

Hereford champion exhibited by Val Ledwith.

Chris White taking home the champion and reserve champion in the Simmental classes.

Angus champion exhibited by Eamon and John McKiernan with judge Patrick Cahill.

Charolais champion exhibited by Paddy Farrelly with judge Philip Crowe.

Champion four- or five-star breeding heifer exhibited by Oliver Stanley.

Champion of the Highland class exhibited by Andrew Agnew.

Sheep

The sheep section was full of action with over 60 classes being judged across three rings. There was an impressive turnout of sheep which were all well presented in the blistering heat which drew lots of attention from the public as judging got under way.

Niall Morgan was one of the first of the day to be crowned champion Texel with his Texel ewe, while Cavan man Aaron McPhillips took home champion Texel male.

Philip Lynch stole the show as he picked up champion and reserve champion in the Suffolk classes with a super pair of Suffolks.

The champion of the Lanark Blackface went to Mark McGeown, while the champion of the Perth-type Blackface was awarded to William Maywell while Paul McKevitt brought home the reserve champion.

The Cheviot champion went to Christopher Kiernan with Jim McEnaney securing the reserve champion with his impressive ram lamb.

There was brisk competition in the Lleyn championship as David Oliver took top position winning champion with his ewe, while judge Sharon Whitmore awarded reserve champion to Alan McDonald’s ram.

Once again, there was a large entry of young handlers looking to secure poll position as brother-and-sister duo Henry and Heidi Oliver secured first place on their showing debut with an impressive pair of ewe lambs.

The overall crossbred champion was snatched up by Matthew Harrison with his ewe as Pearse Leonard was awarded reserve champion with his crossbred ewe.

The overall champion was yet again no simple task as judges Adrian Bradley, Shane McHugh, Manus McHugh, John Nevill, Packie Donnelly and Sharon Whitemore all gathered in the ring to make a combined decision.

The final call fell in favour of Phillip Lynch securing overall champion with his Suffolk ewe as Christopher Kerr took home reserve champion with his Mule ewe lamb.

There was a special class at Dundalk show as they hosted the first ever Roughfell sheep class with Cayla Wehrly crowned champion, taking home the new Martin McAteer memorial cup.

Champion in the sheep section was Philip Lynch with his Suffolk ewe and reserve champion went to Christopher Kerr.

Overall champion in the crossbred section went to Matthew Harrison and reserve was won by Pearse Leonard.

Cheviot champion Christopher Kerr and reserve champion exhibited by Jim McEnaney.

Champion Lleyn exhibited by David Oliver with reserve champion Alan McDonald with judge Sharon Whitmore.

Champion Lanark exhibited by Mark McGeown with judge Manus McHugh.

Texel champion exhibited by Niall Morgan.

Reserve Suffolk champion exhibited by Philip Lynch.

Champion Texel exhibited by Niall Morgan.

Matthew Harrison was the crossbred champion with his crossbred ewe.

First place in the young handlers was secured by Henry and Heidi Oliver.