Two investigations into allegations regarding the Irish Limousin Society council have been concluded.

Two investigations completed as part of the long-running saga in the Irish Limousin Cattle Society (ILCS) have found that the allegations made against council members at the society’s annual general meeting on 16 November 2022 were untrue.

The AGM was adjourned after six hours of heated exchanges between breeders and council members.

The AGM heard references to bullying and intimidation around the council table.

Wright Consultants Ltd found that there was no evidence of bullying nor was there any evidence provided by the breeder who made the allegation.

The report also concluded that there was no evidence that any votes taken at the Limousin council table had a gender content or bias. The report also cited the use of the word “shambolic” in the description by a breeder on the running of the society in the last two years.

The report states that this description does not match the evidence found of the work completed by the Irish Limousin Cattle Society council and staff over the last two years.

On the issue of gender balance on the council, Wright Consultants have provided a recommendation that the ILCS develop a better gender balance and, to achieve this, it proposes that the society start with the clubs and the election of members.

The second allegation that arose at the AGM centred around the sale of society semen.

One breeder stated that the ILCS council members had an unfair advantage when it came to buying semen and they also stated that this was an example of poor governance and acting in self-interest by the council members.

Wright Consultants, as part of their investigation, examined society records around the purchase of semen with specific reference to the Limousin bull “Faignant” around which the allegations were made.

Wright Consultants found that the semen was brought into Ireland from France. It was then advertised on the ILCS Facebook site on 25 April for all members to see and make a purchase.

One council member did purchase eight straws on 26 April with credit card transaction details to back the purchase up on that date.

Investigations

The investigations were commissioned by the ILCS under Rule 71 and on the basis of legal advice obtained by the society’s solicitor.

Parties that made the allegations at the society AGM were invited to participate in the investigation on a number of occasions but they declined to do so.

Wright Consultancy referenced this in the report citing difficulties in conducting the investigation when both parties were not forthcoming with information.