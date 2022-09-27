To mark 50 years of the Irish Limousin breed, a special anniversary extravaganza will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon from 30 September through to 2 October.
Raffle
This event will involve pedigree and commercial shows, along with a special Mega Moo heifer raffle.
An elite pre-inspected heifer sale consisting of 20 heifers will also take place, and these will be paraded at the showgrounds prior to sale.
Additionally, a barbecue and entertainment will follow this parade on Friday night.
On Sunday, the North Eastern Limousin Club will co-ordinate a farm visit to the Newtown Limousin Herd in Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.
Judges on Saturday 1 October include Reike Benoit from the famous Benoit herd in France and Chris Pennie, Sarkley Limousins from Wales, with some €30,000 in prize funds and numerous trophies up for grabs on the day.
Friday 30 September
Saturday 1 October
Sunday 2 October
