Some of the top Limousin cattle in the country will be on display this weekend in Carrick-on-Shannon.

To mark 50 years of the Irish Limousin breed, a special anniversary extravaganza will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon from 30 September through to 2 October.

Raffle

This event will involve pedigree and commercial shows, along with a special Mega Moo heifer raffle.

An elite pre-inspected heifer sale consisting of 20 heifers will also take place, and these will be paraded at the showgrounds prior to sale.

Additionally, a barbecue and entertainment will follow this parade on Friday night.

On Sunday, the North Eastern Limousin Club will co-ordinate a farm visit to the Newtown Limousin Herd in Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.

Judges on Saturday 1 October include Reike Benoit from the famous Benoit herd in France and Chris Pennie, Sarkley Limousins from Wales, with some €30,000 in prize funds and numerous trophies up for grabs on the day.

Friday 30 September

12pm to 6pm: cattle arrival and intake.

7.30pm: parade of heifers for the elite pedigree heifer sale. This will be livestreamed and promoted on the ILCS website and Facebook page.

8pm: welcome barbecue, refreshments and entertainment at the Carrick-on-Shannon Showgrounds.

Saturday 1 October

9.30am: ring one – judging of pedigree female classes. Judge: Reike Benoit.

9.30am: ring two – judging of commercial cattle classes. Judge: Chris Pennie.

10.30am (approximately): ring two judging of the pedigree male classes. Judge: Chris Pennie.

2pm (approximately): sales ring: elite heifer sale.

3.30pm (approximately): ring one – Mega Moo raffle.

Sunday 2 October

10.30am: North Eastern Limousin Club co-ordinated farm visit to the Newtown Limousin Herd, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.