After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 31st National Limousin Championships are set to take place at Tullamore Show on Sunday 14 August.

When the show last took place in 2019, 11-month-old Whitehall Noelle ET that took the overall champion honour. A Wilodge Vantastic daughter, she was bred by Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, native Noel Breenan and exhibited by Dan Tynan’s Ardlea herd.

Additionally, the reserve champion title went to Milburn Must Have – a rising 20-month-old heifer, again sired by Wilodge Vantastic. When the females of the Milburn Limousin Herd were dispersed in August 2020, she sold for €16,000.

The young handlers class will kick off the day, where the best young handlers at both junior and senior level will be chosen.

This will be followed by six male and six female classes, before the overall championship.

This year’s classes will be judged by a prominent British breeder. The Limousin breed society continues to support the show with a €10,000 prize fund for pedigree and commercial classes.

Later this year, the society will host a special 50th anniversary weekend at the Carrick-on-Shannon showgrounds. This will consist of pedigree and commercial shows, the Mega Moo €10,000 heifer competition, an elite pre-inspected heifer sale and Limousin farm visits.