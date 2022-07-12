Ronan Murphy has been at the helm for just over a year.

Ronan Murphy will step down from his role as CEO of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society in the coming months.

The UCD graduate and former Horse Sport Ireland CEO has been in the role since April 2021.

He told the Irish Farmers Journal on Tuesday that he is "leaving to pursue another career."

Ronan will remain in situ until the end of September to assist with the handover and coordinate the 50th Anniversary Show which will be held in Carrick On Shannon.

The Tullamore Show is another event in the society's calendar that he wants to stay at the helm for.

"I have enjoyed leading the Irish Limousin Cattle Society over the past 15 months and I am pleased with the significant progress that has been delivered on several fronts, including the professional marketing, promotion and rebranding of the Irish Limousin, streamlining the reporting and forecasting processes, redeveloping the office facilities, developing the dairy beef breed improvement programmes, slaughter bonuses and developing effective working partnerships with key stakeholders across the industry.

"As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Irish Limousin, the future for the breed and all our members looks bright," he said.

Trevor Masterson, president of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society acknowledged the significant contributions which Ronan has made to the Society during his tenure.

"I would like to sincerely thank Ronan for the professionalism he has brought to our Society and to highlight the enormous progress made across our breed improvement programmes, sales, marketing and promotion activities and our governance processes and procedures. "Ronan's knowledge and expertise will be missed, and I wish Ronan every success in his future career," he said.

Background

Murphy has worked in many industries in senior roles and has a Master’s Degree in Animal Science from UCD.

His last role was CEO with Horse Sport Ireland, which he stepped down from in September 2020.

He held the role with the national governing body of equestrian sport in Ireland for three years.

Prior to this, he spent time with Makeway Ltd, the Waterford-based agri-technology supply company.

Murphy was also CEO of Weatherbys Ireland for over two years and business manager with Hermitage pig genetics for 12 years.