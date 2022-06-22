Pictured at the Limousin society’s 50th anniversary launch in Mitchelstown, Co Cork were (l-r) Philip Crowe (society vice-president), Donal Riordan (FBD), Breda O’Donell (FBD), Trevor Masterson (society president), Joy Forde (FBD), Rena Ryan (FBD), Tom Jackson (society treasurer) and Ronan Murphy (society CEO).

The first pedigree Limousin calf in Ireland was born on 22 June 1972 on Paddy Clancy’s farm in Carrick-On-Suir, while the first meeting of the Irish Limousin breeders was held on 16 February 1973 at the Silver Springs Hotel in Cork.

The contribution of the Limousin breed to the Irish herd over the past 50 years will be celebrated in several key events from June 2022 to June 2023, and this programme will provide a unique opportunity to highlight the history of Irish Limousin.

Celebrations will take place at the Limousin national championships at the Tullamore Show on 14 August. A 50th anniversary show will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon from 30 September to 1 October. This will involve pedigree and commercial classes, along with a special Mega Moo €10,000 heifer competition. Additionally, on the Friday night, there will be a banquet in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The final celebrations will take place at the National Calf Show and YMA Workshop in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, on 28 May 2023.

Speaking at the launch of the 50th anniversary events in Mitchelstown on Friday 17 June, Irish Limousin Society CEO Ronan Murphy said: “As the current custodians of the Limousin herdbook, our three primary breeding programmes (replacement, terminal and dairy beef) are tailored specifically to ensure that Irish Limousin genetics continue to play a central role to the profitability of commercial beef production across Ireland.

“Hopefully Irish Limousin breeders will look back in another 50 years and our current efforts will be viewed positively in the progression of Ireland’s most influential beef sire – the Irish Limousin.

“We would like to particularly thank our sponsors who have pledged their support to our anniversary programme of events - especially to FBD Insurances plc who has come on board as our title sponsor,” he concluded.