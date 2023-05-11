Green Feed machines are used to measure the daily emissions of cattle at the ICBF performance centre, Tully, Co Kildare.

Limousin cattle have the lowest daily methane emissions, initial results from a ground-breaking Irish research project have found.

Early results from a €3m five-year study at the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) performance test centre at Tully, Co Kildare, found that Limousin-sired cattle performed best from an emissions perspective, while not compromising weight gain.

Green Feed project co-ordinator Professor Donagh Berry.

Simmental- and Hereford-sired cattle had the highest daily emissions of the breeds studied.

The pioneering Greenbreed research project is headed by Teagasc’s Professor Donagh Berry and involves the ICBF, Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture.

Prof Berry said the study did not measure the lifetime methane emissions of the cattle, which could be impacted by the age of slaughter.

The Green Breed trial will now see the methane emmissions from cattle at grass measured.

There was huge variation in daily emissions from individual animals. The lowest-emitting animal recorded 180g methane per day, while the highest released 320g per day.

