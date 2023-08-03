The FBD National Livestock Show overall Limousin championship was won by PJ and Kelly McGrath with the July 2020-born heifer, Glenford Royalty. \ Alfie Shaw

The Limousin ring at the FBD National Livestock Show is one that rarely offers viewing space as breeders from all over Ireland and the UK glue themselves to the ringside to witness 17 of the most hotly contested classes at the annual event.

There are two young handler classes, as well as 15 showing classes, which are followed by three male championships, three female championships and the highly sought after FBD National Livestock Show pedigree-registered Limousin championship.The 2022 championship was won by Kelly and PJ McGrath from Co Wicklow with their July 2020-born heifer, Glenford Royalty.

The 2022 reserve overall championship was won by William Smith with his April 2021-born heifer, Milbrook Senkorita.