With ABP taking full control of Linden foods this week, a document has been lodged with Companies House that will change the status from a private limited company to a private unlimited company.

This means Linden foods, which had published annual accounts, will no longer have do, so as is already the case with ABP.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands there are no plans to rebrand Linden Foods as an ABP factory and the Linden brand will continued to be used.

Meanwhile, ABP’s Lurgan factory had to stop production at the start of this week following staff walkout.

Some cattle were diverted to ABP’s Newry factory but other farmers had to take cattle home. This follows another walkout in September, while there was also a stoppage in March 2020 due to COVID-19 safety concerns.