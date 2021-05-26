The Lisduff herd of Leo McEnroe and family last weekend hosted a bull sale of 18 bulls. The sale, held on-farm, attracted bidders north and south, with prices reaching highs of €6,000. In total, 12 of the 18 bulls on offer found a new home to average an impressive €4,008.

Securing the top price on the day was the December 2019-born Lisduff Delboy V771. Sired by the herd’s stock bull Liss Buster S621, he is out of a homebred dam whose pedigree features Goulding Jim Dandy and Lisduff Kit.

Carrying four stars on the terminal index, he was knocked down by auctioneer Tom Cox at €6,000.

Lisduff Khaled V729 sold for €5,200. \ Alfie Shaw

Securing a bid of €5,200 was Lisduff Khaled V729. This June 2019-born is a son of senior stock sire in the herd Liss Minter S590 and out of a Sallowglen Jamie-bred cow that combines the famous Jody and Kim family lines. Khaled carried four stars on both the terminal and replacement indexes within breed.

Selling directly after Khaled was Lisduff Beauty Boy V730. Another June 2019-born bull, he was again sired by the aforementioned Liss Minter. On the dam’s side this time was Goulding Jim Dandy and Balmachie Rannai. With five stars for docility, he met his reserve at €4,900.

Next in line was the January 2020-born Lisduff Liley Ed, who sold for €4,500. One of the last direct sons to be offered for sale by Goulding Jim Dandy, his lineage also includes Mogeely Josh and Haymount Wessuro. This stylish young bull had a beef cow calving figure of just 1.3%.

Top of the red Angus lots on offer was a call of €4,000 for Dairemor Red Tulip. Originally bred by Patrick Healy, this January 2020-born bull carried a full page of stars on the catalogue.

This stylish bull’s pedigree features Lanigan Red Deep Canyon, Lanigan Red Blaze and Te Mania Berkley.

Lisduff Red Mister Dan sold for €3,500. \ Alfie Shaw

Meeting his reserve at €3,800 was Lisduff Davina V733. This rising two-year-old bull is a son of previously mentioned Liss Minter with Goulding Jim Dandy and Curzon Entertainer on the dam’s side.

The herd’s imported red stock bull, Oaklea Red Glacier, saw the first of his sons offered for sale on Saturday meeting a strong demand. Hitting a price of €3,500 was his March 2020-born son Lisduff Red Mister Dan. Carrying five stars on the terminal index, his homebred dam is out of Lanigan Red Krackerjack.