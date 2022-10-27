Lisduff Aberdeen Angus Herd will hold an on-farm production sale of males and females on Saturday 5 November at Lisduff, Virginia, Co Cavan.

There are 38 animals catalogued for the sale; 13 bulls (four Red Angus, eight black Angus and one Charolais , 25 heifers; seven in-calf Angus heifers including two red Angus and five black Angus. There are also 18 maiden heifers (seven red Angus and 11 black Angus).

Commenting on the sale, Leo McEnroe said: “We have a large variety of sires with progeny from stock bulls Liss Buster, Liss Minter, Culliagh President (direct son of Lavally Angie, €30,000) Lisduff Spainard, Oaklea Red Glacier, Brookefield Red Sabre, Liss Boggins, Mogeely Josh and AI Sires Tofts Foremost Lord, Fordel Lockdown, Rawburn Boss Hogg and CF52. This will be the largest offering of red Angus in any sale in Ireland with 13 red Angus included in the sale.

The Lisduff Angus Sale takes place on Saturday 5 November on farm and online.

“We have a top-quality selection of bulls with four to five stars suitable for the BDGP scheme.”

On-farm viewing before the sale can be arranged by contacting Leo McEnroe on 086-638 4072.