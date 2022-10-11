Dulague Red Beauty X314, a September 2021-born daughter of Carrigrow Mr Rebel, sold for €9,400. She is pictured with breeder Richard Lombard.

Last weekend saw the first ever Irish Aberdeen Angus autumn extravaganza take place at Mid Tipp Mart in Thurles, Co Tipperary. The premier sale took place on Saturday 8 October, while the €10,000 national calf show took place on Sunday morning.

The sale consisted of 55 pre-selected pedigree Angus cattle made up of 48 heifers and seven carefully selected bulls, as well as a draft of nine heifers from John McEnroe’s Liss Aberdeen Angus Herd based in Co Meath.

The cattle put forward for the sale were paraded in the show ring prior to the sale to give potential purchasers the opportunity to view the stock on offer.

The sale got off to a flying start under the watchful eye of auctioneer Denis Barrett with lot one, Westellen Flora W893, sired by Cheeklaw Eirwyn D165, setting the tone for John and Kate Tait, Midleton, Co Cork, at €5,000.

On the day, there was an 85% clearance rate with a sale average of €4,211. This high average was helped by the €500 premiums paid by the Irish Aberdeen Angus Society for the four top-priced lots.

The top price in the female section on the day was paid for the impressive Bunlahy U2 Katy ET, bred by well-known Angus breeders David and Aidan Reynolds from Ballinalee, Co Longford.

The July 2021-born Carrigroe Mr Rebel daughter sold for €9,400 and makes her way to the Blackhall Aberdeen Angus Herd in Co Louth.

Dulague Red Beauty X314, a September 2021-born daughter of Carrigrow Mr Rebel, sold for €9,400. She is pictured with breeder Richard Lombard.

The next highest price went to Dulague Red Beauty X314, a September 2021-born heifer sired by Stairhaven Red Errie U266 for Richard Lombard from Castleisland, Co Kerry, for €7,400 – one of only three red cattle in the sale.

Not to be left behind, lot 28, Mogeely Pru, a Mogeely Joe daughter from Albert and Jenny De Cogan sold for €6,400 – the third highest price in the female section.

Albert De Cogan pictured with his September 2021-born daughter of Mogeely Joe, which sold for €6,400.

In the male section of the sale, it was the youngest animal to enter the ring that secured the top price for the day. John and Sean McEnroe from Oldcastle, Co Meath, turned out Liss Bruno Y120, a January 2022-born bull sired by Liss Dingle V936 who went on to find his new home with Dovea Genetics.

With only a small percentage of the bulls entered selling through the ring, the second highest price for males on the day went to Mogeely Black Bono X784, sired by Wedderlie Blackbox J935, for Albert and Jenny De Cogan from Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

The September 2021-born Liss Maximiliano X097, sired by Te Mania Berkley B1 again from John and Sean McEnroe, sold for €3,700 achieving the third highest bull price.

Father-and-son duo John and Sean McEnroe offered a selection of nine heifers from their well-known Liss Aberdeen Angus Herd on the day.

The herd was established by John’s father in 1953 and has since become one of the core names at Aberdeen Angus shows and sales rings around the country and further afield.

Bunlahy U2 Katy ET, a July 2021-born Carrigroe Mr Rebel-sired heifer sold for the top price of €9,400. She is pictured with breeder David Reynolds and purchaser Ray Tiernan.

The consignment averaged €3,988 with Liss Minree X043 sired by Cairnton Killimanjaro U435 reaching the highest price of €6,000.

Credit must go to the organisers for a really well-arranged sale coupled with very good demand for the best animals in the sale. The stock put forward on the day were a credit to the breeders involved .