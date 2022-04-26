Liss Doyle X066 from the herd of John and Sean McEnroe topped the sale at €4,800.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association’s first ever sale in Tullow on Wednesday 20 April saw 17 bulls achieve a 100% clearance. This clearance rate was matched by a strong sale average of €3,862.

Leading the way with a call of €4,800 was the 12-month-old Liss Doyle X066. This stylish young bull was bred and exhibited by John and Sean McEnroe from Oldcastle, Co Meath.

Doyle is sired by the McEnroes’ former stock bull Mogeely Dreamer T534 which claimed the overall Irish Aberdeen Angus All-Ireland championship back in 2019.

His dam’s line is well proven in the show ring and features a pedigree of Liss Marty P417 and The Moss Black Angus M150.

Securing the five-star bull was the Wexford-based Murphy family who run the Foundry Aberdeen Angus herd.

Exceptional day

This topped an exceptional day for the McEnroe family, who also sold the second and third top priced bulls.

Securing a price of €4,550 was the youngest bull catalogued, Liss Miles X069 who turned just 12 months the day following the sale.

This double five-star bull was again sired by the aforementioned Mogeely Dreamer T534, with the dam again sired by the homebred Liss Marty P417.

Next in line with a call of €4,500 was Liss Magic Touch X051.

Born March 2021, this bull carries five stars on the terminal and replacement indices.

Sired once again by Mogeely Dreamer, he is out of Liss Mirti P496 who is a daughter of The Moss Black Angus M150.

Hitting a price of €4,450 was Lisnafanna Patrick X057 from John Brady, Virginia, Co Cavan. This February 2021-born bull is out of Keirsbeath Karma, with Mogeely Lord Hugh M204 on the dam’s side.

Good day’s trading

Shane McKiernan also had a good day’s trading, selling Drumcarbin Pure Ecstasy X355. This bull had the highest Dairy Beef Index in the sale at €108 and sold for €4,000.

Bred and exhibited by Shane McKiernan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, Pure Ecstasy also carries five stars on the terminal and replacement indices.

Sired by the homebred Drumcarbin Rito Fromsallowglen, he is out of Easton Greys Penny T824.

This topped an exceptional day for McKiernan, who also sold Drumcarbin Lord John X354 at €4,100.

This March 2021-born bull carries five stars on the terminal index and is sired by Ballymargine Wonder going back to Carton-Roe Ansley.