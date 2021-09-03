Samples must be taken from a minimum of 10 cows in the herd.

There have been a high number of queries from farmers in recent days regarding accessing laboratories approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to process faecal egg samples as part of the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme-Sucklers (BEEP-S).

This follows this week’s article in our animal health focus, which can be read here, and a reminder text was sent out to farmers participating in the programme who have their mobile number registered with the Department.

The approved list of laboratories listed on the Department’s website is as follows:

