Cila O' Connor, Mary O' Donovan and Sofia Harrap, Schull, Co Cork braved the weather on the first day at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska. \ Donal O' Leary

On this week’s show, Rachel Donovan and Sarah McIntosh were out and about at the National Ploughing Championships chatting to attendees about everything from college courses to finding love at the Ploughing.

We chat to Noel Bardon, who was struggling to find news, Stephen Robb, who’s trying to light up the farming world with solar panels, and Amy Forde who talks about how the National Ploughing Championships has changed over the years.

We also have a special Ploughing quick-fire round.

You can listen to the podcast here: