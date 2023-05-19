This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks with Adam Woods on all things sucklers ahead of the SCEP deadline on Monday.
He talks to Darren on the lack of support for the sheep sector and to Aidan Brennan on what beef AI sires to use for the dairy herd.
Adam also chats to John O’Loughlin from Grassland AGRO on all things silage.
