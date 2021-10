Gound conditions have been exceptional in many areas this autumn

The autumn-sowing campaign has drawn to a close in many areas. Last week, the Irish Farmers Journal visited Co Down From the Tramlines farmer Iain McMordie as he was finishing the last of his cereal field work.

It’s been a smooth sowing season for Iain. He explains with many crops now up and looking well. Like all farmers, rising input costs are of concern for him as he turns his attention to next year.

Listen to the full podcast here: