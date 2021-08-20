Join Irish Farmers Journal editor Justin McCarthy, markets specialist Phelim O’Neill, beef editor Adam Woods and political correspondent Pat O’Toole as they discuss Brazil's plans to add 24m cattle to its beef herd in the next 10 years.

Pat O'Toole has taken a long, hard look at how suckler farmers were worst hit by CAP reforms, while Adam Woods has the latest update on BEAM payments and clawbacks.

The Irish Farmers Journal also spoke to Balla Mart manager Stephen Hannon about the cattle trade, marts and the future of the suckler cow in the west of Ireland.

Stephen Robb, Andy Doyle and Siobhán Walsh met to discuss harvest progress – or lack of, in some cases - and rising grain prices.