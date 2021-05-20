The Teagasc Signpost programme was launched this week. / Ramona Farrelly

Agriculture is coming under more and more scrutiny with regard to climate change and the environment.

Farmers need to make changes to be more environmentally sustainable, while also making a profit and a living from their farm.

The Teagasc Signpost programme was launched this week and endeavours to help farmers meet the challenges ahead, while also measuring carbon sinks and sources on farms.

Irish Farmers Journal deputy editor Jack Kennedy spoke to the head of the programme Tom O'Dwyer from Teagasc and to Irish Farmers Journal's farm sustainability specialist Siobhán Walsh about the programme and the Journal's involvement.

Listen at the link below.