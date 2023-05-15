This week at the Balmoral Show, we talk champions, what will happen with the new SCEP scheme and how to manage grass as temperatures pick up.
We also talk to the team members from the Northern Irish edition of the Irish Farmers Journal to find out what’s happening.
