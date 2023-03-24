This week Jack Kennedy chats to Adam Woods on the new suckler cow scheme, Darren Carty on weather issues affecting lambing and Martin Merrick on all things buildings.
We are also joined by Olin Greenan from New Zealand to tell us what’s happening down under.
