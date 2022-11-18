This week, Jack Kennedy talks to Adam Woods on why beef prices are set to rise, Darren Carty on getting paid for scrub and Aidan Brennan on the new breeding changes.
We also talk to John O’Loughlin from Grassland AGRO on getting winter ready.
This week, Jack Kennedy talks to Adam Woods on why beef prices are set to rise, Darren Carty on getting paid for scrub and Aidan Brennan on the new breeding changes.
We also talk to John O’Loughlin from Grassland AGRO on getting winter ready.
SHARING OPTIONS: