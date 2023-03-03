This week, Jack Kennedy talks to Adam Woods on his exclusive analysis of Ireland's mega beef finishers, which leads the paper this week.
He also talks to Darren Carty on the new ACRES details and Aidan Brennan on recent research results on what happens when you reduce the number of milkings each week.
We also talk to our renewables editor Stephen Robb on details around the recently announced TAMS III solar panels grant.
