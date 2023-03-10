This week, Jack Kennedy talks to Adam Woods about some of the issues with the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).
Jack also talks to Darren Carty on the lost value in CAP entitlements and to Aidan Brennan on why dairy farmers are paying big money for leased land.
We also talk to David Corbett from Grassland Agro on the next round of grazing and advice he has for his clients.
