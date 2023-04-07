This week, Jack Kennedy chats to Adam Woods, Aidan Brennan and Darren Carty on the impact of the very mixed weather and its effect on grazing and fertiliser spreading.
Also, part two of our SCEP special, answering all your questions on the new suckler cow scheme.
