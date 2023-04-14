This week, Jack Kennedy talks with Adam Woods, Darren Carty, Aidan Brennan and Siobhan Walsh on the very mixed weather conditions and its effects on housing stock, fertiliser and sowing crops.
We also chat to Michael Murray from ESB Networks, who explains what to do around fallen electricity wires.
