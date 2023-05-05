This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to suckler editor Adam Woods on breeding progress on Tullamore Farm, sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty on what is going to happen with the new wool council and dairy editor Aidan Brennan on progress in breeding.
Adam also chats to Michael Murray from ESB Networks on safety aspects to be aware of during the silage harvest season.
