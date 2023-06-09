This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to suckler editor Adam Woods on the new vet medicine changes, sheep editor Darren Carty on the reality of the lamb export market and dairy editor Aidan Brennan on managing the feed deficit on dairy farms.
This is your audio guide to weekly tips and advice while you drive the tractor with all the detail in print or online.
