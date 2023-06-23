This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to suckler editor Adam Woods about the latest beef price, to sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty on the changes that need to happen on sheep farms in Ireland and to dairy editor Aidan Brennan on a mystery illness affecting a farm in the midlands.
Adam also talks to John O’Loughlin from Grassland AGRO on spreading nitrogen after silage.
