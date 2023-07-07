This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to dairy editor Aidan Brennan on the nitrates debate; beef editor Adam Woods on the beef price plunge; and sheep editor Darren Carty on the future of the sheep sector.
We also pop down to the FTMTA Show in Punchestown to find out about the latest in farm machinery for livestock farmers from Peter Thomas Keaveney and Gary Abbott.
FTMTA Machinery Show
