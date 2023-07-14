This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to beef editor Adam talks on the Teagasc prognosis for suckler cow numbers.
He also talks to sheep editor Darren Carty on lamb performance at Tullamore Farm and Jack also chats with tillage editor Siobhán Walsh on the potential straw scarcity for livestock farmers.
Adam Woods also talks to Lauren Stanley from Grassland AGRO on nutrients for second cut silage and reseeding.
This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to beef editor Adam talks on the Teagasc prognosis for suckler cow numbers.
He also talks to sheep editor Darren Carty on lamb performance at Tullamore Farm and Jack also chats with tillage editor Siobhán Walsh on the potential straw scarcity for livestock farmers.
Adam Woods also talks to Lauren Stanley from Grassland AGRO on nutrients for second cut silage and reseeding.
SHARING OPTIONS: