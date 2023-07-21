This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to suckler editor Adam Woods on his view on where suckler numbers are going, sheep editor Darren Carty on when to let the rams out and tillage editor Siobhán Walsh on the benefits of catch crops and a harvest update.
Adam also talks to Michael Murray from ESB Networks about Farm Safety Week.
This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to suckler editor Adam Woods on his view on where suckler numbers are going, sheep editor Darren Carty on when to let the rams out and tillage editor Siobhán Walsh on the benefits of catch crops and a harvest update.
Adam also talks to Michael Murray from ESB Networks about Farm Safety Week.
SHARING OPTIONS: