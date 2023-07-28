This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to suckler editor Adam Woods about weather issues in the northwest and what farmers can do. He talks to sheep editor Darren Carty about 2023 lamb performance and to dairy editor Aidan Brennan about the second-cut silage dilemma.
We also get a harvest and straw update from tillage editor Siobhan Walsh. Adam Woods also talks to Lauren Stanley from Grassland AGRO on the fertiliser database.
