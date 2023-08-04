This week, deputy editor Caitríona Morrissey talks to sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty about the high breeding sheep prices at Tullow for the first breeding sheep sale of the season and deputy editor Adam Woods about how Brazil is planning a beef export boom.
Dairy editor Aidan Brennan outlines how best to manage bloat in cattle during lush growth and wet weather and whether farmers should even be thinking about reseeding ground this year.
This week, deputy editor Caitríona Morrissey talks to sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty about the high breeding sheep prices at Tullow for the first breeding sheep sale of the season and deputy editor Adam Woods about how Brazil is planning a beef export boom.
Dairy editor Aidan Brennan outlines how best to manage bloat in cattle during lush growth and wet weather and whether farmers should even be thinking about reseeding ground this year.
SHARING OPTIONS: