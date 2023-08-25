This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to Darren Carty about the upcoming sheep breeding season, Aidan Brennan on bloat issues in milking cows and Siobhan Walsh on the new forage crop rules. Phelim O'Neill also joins us to discuss positivity in the beef trade. We also hear from ESB Networks about safety around electrical cables.
This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to Darren Carty about the upcoming sheep breeding season, Aidan Brennan on bloat issues in milking cows and Siobhan Walsh on the new forage crop rules. Phelim O'Neill also joins us to discuss positivity in the beef trade. We also hear from ESB Networks about safety around electrical cables.
SHARING OPTIONS: