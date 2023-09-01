This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to Adam Woods about the real prices at weanling sales, Darren Carty on upcoming scheme deadlines and Siobhán Walsh on what went right this week on the forage crop scheme.
We also talk to John O’Loughlin from Grassland AGRO on grass growth and nutrient management.
This week, editor Jack Kennedy talks to Adam Woods about the real prices at weanling sales, Darren Carty on upcoming scheme deadlines and Siobhán Walsh on what went right this week on the forage crop scheme.
We also talk to John O’Loughlin from Grassland AGRO on grass growth and nutrient management.
SHARING OPTIONS: