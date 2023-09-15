This week, editor Jack Kennedy chats to Adam Woods about the new suckler scheme deadline, Darren Carty on scheme payment deadlines and Aidan Brennan on nitrates fallout. Adam also chats to John O'Loughlin from Grassland AGRO about all things grass.
