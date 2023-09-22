The Farm Tech Talk team recorded a Ploughing 2023 special live from the Irish Farmers Journal stand in Laois this week.
Editor Jack Kennedy talks to Siobhan Walsh, Aidan Brennan, Adam Woods, Darren Carty and renewables editor Stephen Robb about what's making the news and what it means for farmers.
