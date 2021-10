It has been a good year in the tillage sector.

Many tillage farmers had a dream end to what was one of the best years in the sector in the past decade.

Last week, the Irish Farmers Journal visited former From the Tramlines farmer David Matthews to see how his autumn-sowing campaign went.

David farms just outside Bangor, Co Down, and was just finishing sowing winter oats when we visited.

Listen to the full interview here: