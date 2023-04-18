Macra 'Mr Personality' 2023 Andrew Dunne with supporters from his Mountmellick club, Co Loais. \ Macra

In this week’s Young Stock podcast, we talk to Andrew Dunne, the winner of Macra’s ‘Mr Personality’ festival 2023.

The festival, held at the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, saw Dunne stave off competition from 22 other contestants representing Macra clubs across the country.

A member of the well-known Mountmellick Macra club, Dunne has been involved in the young farmer organisation for over 10 years, taking on various roles at club and county levels.

He received the Macra ‘Mr P’ cup on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 600 members from far and wide.

Festival

Festival proceedings saw the 23 contestants take to the stage for live interviews and talent performances on Friday night.

On Saturday, they took part in private interviews with the festival judges and were put through their paces in group sports activities that afternoon.

(L-R) Mr Personality festival chair Christine O Neill with runner up James Cassidy (Seandun Macra), winner Andrew Dunne (Mountmellick Macra) and Paul Gill (Meath Macra) who came third. \ Macra

Seandún Macra member James Cassidy represented the rebel county and was runner up to Dunne in the competetion.

Paul Gill of Meath Macra came in third place.

Saturday night’s festival banquet was attended by Macra president John Keane and sponsors FRS Kilkenny and Carlow district.

The Mr Personality festival is organised by Kilkenny Macra, with the organising committee led by Christine O’Neill of the Callan club.

'Worthy winner'

Speaking after the event, O'Neill said: "Huge congrats to Andrew on winning Mr Personality 2023, a very worthy winner amongst a lovely group of lads.

"To our runners up, James and Paul, and all the gentleman who took part - many congratulations on representing yourselves, your families and your clubs so well over the weekend and for showcasing one of the most important aspects of Macra - friendship.

"We're delighted that everyone enjoyed themselves, contestants and supporters alike, and we're grateful to the Talbot Hotel Clonmel and Kilkenny and Carlow district FRS for partnering and sponsoring the event."

Winner Andrew Dunne says it was an experience of a lifetime and one through which he has made friends for life.

In the podcast, he tells news correspondent Barry Murphy about his plans for the title, his time with Macra to date and why others should look at taking part in ‘Mr P’ next year.

